Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Home Energy Management Systems Market to Reach $2.81 Billion by 2029- Single Family Houses Creating Growth Avenues - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report shows that the US home energy management systems market is growing at a CAGR of 15.12% from 2023-2029.

The US Home Energy Management Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $2.81 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 15.12 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

The US home energy management systems market is witnessing a surge in demand for various hardware, software, and services, driven by several emerging trends. Notably, the sustainable home energy management system trend is gaining momentum, fueled by eco-friendly solutions. This growth is propelled by increasing awareness of environmental challenges like climate change and resource depletion. Major industry players actively develop diverse solutions to align with this sustainability trend. For instance, in 2023, Schneider Electric introduced home energy management systems integrating EV charging, storage, solar, and appliances.

Among the market segments, hardware holds the largest share in home energy management systems, with expectations for further growth in the forecast period. Smart meters play a crucial role in this segment, offering real-time data on electricity usage and valuable insights into energy consumption patterns. Additionally, thermostats, lighting control systems, smart plugs, and grids are gaining popularity among consumers.

US Home Energy Management Systems Market by Single Family Houses to Contribute more than $2 Billion by 2029

In recent years, the demand for home energy management systems in single-family houses has surged, driven by several compelling factors. Users are increasingly drawn to these systems as they strive to curtail utility expenses, trim energy consumption, and embrace eco-friendly, sustainable living practices. There are several reasons fueling the demand for these systems in individual homes. With escalating energy prices, households are keenly aware of their utility bills. Home energy management systems step in to regulate energy usage effectively, enhancing efficiency and cutting costs. They offer intelligent control over lighting, cooling, heating, and appliance usage, thereby optimizing energy consumption.

Furthermore, mounting concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability are prompting users to seek ways to shrink their carbon footprint. Home energy management systems emerge as pivotal players in this scenario, promoting energy efficiency and facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources like solar panels. With increasing energy costs in the US, individuals are increasingly motivated to explore avenues for managing and minimizing their energy bills. Home energy management systems emerge as a viable solution by providing invaluable insights into energy consumption patterns and recommending strategies to mitigate expenses. These compelling factors collectively drive the growth of the single-family houses segment in the home energy management systems market.

Future Analysis

Startups are making significant strides in the Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) market, bringing agility and innovation to the forefront. They introduce fresh perspectives and drive technological advancements by developing new features, integrating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, and creating user-friendly interfaces. Silicon Valley startup Bidgely, a leader in "energy AI," offers solutions such as home energy reports, leveraging AI analysis of meter data to provide insights that can reduce energy costs by up to 25%. Startups diversify the market by offering HEMS solutions tailored to various consumer needs, fostering healthy competition and innovation. They often collaborate with established companies, utilities, and stakeholders in the energy ecosystem to develop integrated solutions and expand market reach. Sight Machine, a San Francisco-based startup, exemplifies this trend by collaborating with major companies like General Mills and Microsoft to offer enterprise software that enhances real-time production processes, driving increased output and sustainability.

Segmentation & Forecast?

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology

Wireless Protocols

Wired Protocols

Hybrid

Residence

Single Family Houses

Multifamily Houses

Application

New Construction

Retrofit

Vendors List?

Honeywell International

General Electric

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Comcast

Alphabet

Schneider Electric

Alarm.com

JOHNSON CONTROLS

Vivint

Ecobee

EnergyHub

EcoFactor

LG

Hitachi

Toshiba

Xiaomi

TP-Link

NETATMO

CENTRICA

FIBARO

ABB

Itron

Landis+Gyr

BELKIN

NXP Semiconductors

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Wise Home Solutions

Crestron

ADT

TADO

AMAZON

Siemens AG

Control4

Key Questions Answered in the Report:?

How big is the U.S. home energy management systems (HEMS) market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. home energy management systems (HEMS) market?

What are the key drivers of the U.S. home energy management systems (HEMS) market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. home energy management systems (HEMS) market?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER - 1: U.S. Home Energy Management System Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Development

CHAPTER - 2: U.S. Home Energy Management System Market Segmentation Data

Component Market Insights (2023-2029)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technological Market Insights (2023-2029)

Wireless Protocols

Wired Protocols

Hybrid

Residence Market Insights (2023-2029)

Single Family Houses

Multifamily Houses

Application Market Insights (2023-2029)

New Construction

Retrofit

CHAPTER - 3: U.S. Home Energy Management System Market Prospects & Opportunities

U.S. Home Energy Management System Market Drivers

U.S. Home Energy Management System Market Trends

U.S. Home Energy Management System Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 4: U.S. Home Energy Management System Market Overview

U.S. Home Energy Management System Market- Competitive Landscape

U.S. Home Energy Management System Market - Key Players

U.S. Home Energy Management System Market - Key Company Profiles

CHAPTER - 5: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

