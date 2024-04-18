CSI DMC Awarded Platinum Certification by Green Business Green Business Benchmark

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / CSI DMC, Inc., the leading Destination and Event Management Company clients trust to transform their events into exceptional experiences, is honored to have been awarded Platinum Level certification from Green Business Benchmark° for its commitment to sustainable business practices. This certification reflects CSI DMC's determination to prioritize sustainable practices within its operations and reflects growing changes within the events industry.

Green Business Benchmark°, a trusted authority in green business, assists organizations in implementing sustainable initiatives through tailored solutions, while its parent company, Clearyst, provides integrated support to align, plan, and expedite ESG priorities within business operations.?Paul Ghiz, Chairman of the Board at Green Business Benchmark°, shares, "Green Business Benchmark° is pleased to have awarded CSI DMC platinum-level certification, recognizing their organizational commitment to sustainable business practices. We look forward to supporting their continued growth in this realm with measurement tools and resources that help them do so."

Amberlee Huggins, CSI DMC's Chief Marketing Officer, shares, "Receiving the certification from the Green Business Benchmark° is a significant kickstart to our journey. It reflects the dedication of our employees to integrating environmental sustainability into their daily lives. It propels CSI DMC further along the environmental, social, and governance path to which we are committed. As a Destination Management Company, we also have a pivotal role in creating more sustainable event experiences. This benefits our clients, supports our local business communities, and fosters a sense of collective environmental stewardship. We are inspired to continue innovating and exploring new ways to make a positive impact for all and the planet we love."

About CSI DMC: CSI DMC is the destination management company clients trust to create exceptional experiences. Since 1987, CSI DMC has transformed events into unforgettable memories for organizations worldwide. Driven by talented designers, destination experts, and experienced event professionals, we support our clients' success with boundless creativity, deep destination knowledge, extensive local relationships, global resources, and proven logistical expertise. Our award-winning company reflects a culture of innovation, shared values, quality, and collaboration. Today, CSI DMC serves over 65 destinations annually, with regional offices in Arizona, Baltimore, Boston, California, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Nashville, Newport, RI, Orlando, South Florida, Texas, Washington, D.C. and globally with CSI International.

