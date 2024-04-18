Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
WKN: 723610 | ISIN: DE0007236101 | Ticker-Symbol: SIE
Xetra
18.04.24
17:40 Uhr
175,52 Euro
+2,84
+1,64 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
18.04.2024 | 20:12
196 Leser
Universal Robots A/S: Universal Robots announces seamless integration with Siemens PLCs

Company accelerates its commitment to "Automation for Anyone, Anywhere" by supporting the automation requirements of global companies.

ODENSE, Denmark, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Robots (UR), the world's leading collaborative robot (cobot) company, has now integrated the Standard Robot Command Interface (SRCI) into its software. UR is proud to be among the first cobot vendors to offer this functionality.

Universal Robots Logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Robots A/S)

The SRCI is a new standard for robotics manufacturers that aims to create a single interface between PLCs and robots. The full integration of SRCI into UR's software will enhance the connectivity capabilities of UR's cobots and will ensure customers a frictionless integration with Siemens PLCs (Programmable Logic Controllers), since Siemens is the first - and currently only - PLC Vendor supporting SRCI in the automation market.

"By having our robots connect seamlessly to a global industry leader like Siemens, we can now offer our partners and customers, both existing and prospective, faster integration and higher ease of use," says Global Director, Strategic Partnerships at Universal Robots, Daniel Friedman. "We strive to make cobot automation as simple as possible for our customers and this is yet another step in our commitment to provide automation for anyone, anywhere."

The uniform cross-manufacturer data interface of the SRCI makes robot implementation interoperable, and it standardizes definitions and robot commands between UR cobots and Siemens PLCs. This allows for easier and quicker setup and simplifies the deployment of UR robots into existing and new Siemens ecosystem-based production lines.

"We are encouraged that cobots from Universal Robots can now be controlled via the SRCI and can be programmed by Simatic users," says Rolf Heinsohn, Senior Vice President, Factory Automation Segment Control at Siemens. "We want to accelerate Factory Automation and scale the use of robots in industry by making them simple and available to all our customers' employees. It is a great advantage for our customers to be able to easily integrate and use UR's robots together with the Siemens PLCs in their production."

The SRCI is available for UR's e-Series family and the next-generation robots UR20 and UR30. It can be installed and activated with PolyScope version 5.15 or higher via add-on URcap software. For more info, click here.

Read more about Universal Robots here

Read more about Siemens' SIMATIC Robot Integrator here

Photos

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333087/4658324/Universal_Robots_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-robots-announces-seamless-integration-with-siemens-plcs-302121317.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
