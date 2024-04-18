Comcast Corporation: Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Comcast NBCUniversal One of the Top 10 Companies to Work for in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / For the second year in a row, Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media have recognized Comcast NBCUniversal as one of the top 10 of 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2024, ranking the company No. 10 on this year's list.

It's an honor to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work alongside many other notable companies for the seventh consecutive year. To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified U.S. companies with at least 1,000 workers. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against the employee survey responses.

"Our employees are at the heart of what make Comcast NBCUniversal a great place to work," said Mike Cavanagh, President of Comcast Corporation.

We're honored by this recognition and are proud to have a culture where people can innovate, collaborate, and develop their careers. MIKE CAVANAGH

President of Comcast Corporation

Comcast NBCUniversal was the only media and telecommunications company selected to the 2024 100 Best Companies to Work For list.





