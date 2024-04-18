Condor Capital Wealth Management CEO Ken Schapiro Recognized for 2024 NJBiz Leaders in Finance Award

SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is honored to announce that Chief Executive Officer Ken Schapiro has been named recipient of the NJBiz Leaders in Finance award for 2024. He and other honorees were recognized during an awards ceremony on April 18 at the Doubletree by Hilton Somerset Hotel and Conference Center.

Honorees for the NJBiz Leaders in Finance are selected by a panel of experienced judges in the financial industry. Candidates for 2024 included those in categories such as banking, corporate, investment, and blockchain. The panel evaluates nominees based on their professional contributions as well as industry and community involvement.

For the announcement by NJBiz and the full list of honorees, please click here.

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor employing 26 professional and support staff. Condor has been in Martinsville, NJ, for over 25 years and enjoys being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client's best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients' short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management and other awards and accolades, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management

View the original press release on accesswire.com