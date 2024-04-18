Grand Opening of Onelife Fitness in Martinsburg, WV, on April 18

55,000-Square-Foot Sports Club at the Foxcroft Towne Center

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Onelife Fitness announced today the opening of its Onelife Fitness Martinsburg, WV, location at 830 Foxcroft Avenue in the Foxcroft Towne Center. Onelife Fitness operates 54 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Georgia and offers members the best value in fitness with the largest clubs, amenities, and trained, knowledgeable fitness professionals at affordable rates.





Onelife Fitness Team - Martinsburg, WV





"We are incredibly excited to meet the needs of the Martinsburg community with this amazing new club and thank the community for their support these past few years," said Ori Gorfine, President. "We've been looking for the right opportunity to invest in the economic development of the Martinsburg area and make our world-class fitness facilities available to all residents. We're proud to deliver the Best Value in Fitness with top-notch amenities and passionate fitness professionals for only $1/day. The Onelife Fitness brand is the health and wellness gold standard - wherever you are between work and home, there is a Onelife Fitness nearby making fitness and staying healthy accessible and affordable."

The new 55,000-square-foot Onelife Fitness Martinsburg will feature luxurious amenities in a two-story modern design, including:

A large indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool

Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

Large functional athletic turf training areas

Three boutique studios featuring Onelife Signature Classes, Les Mills programs, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark and more

Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre and Yoga

State-of-the-art stadium-style spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

Signature Strike Boxing Studio

Cardio Cinema

Kids Club with theater and basketball

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Normatec Compression, and Hypervolt Percussion Therapy

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, tanning, and more

Onelife Fitness is the best value in fitness, providing an award-winning club design and premium amenities at incredibly affordable rates. For more information about the facility or to become a founding member, visit onelifefitness.com/gyms/martinsburg or call 304-264-4653.

To learn more about career opportunities at Onelife Fitness, please visit careers@onelifefitness.com.

