Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Malaysia Data Center Market to Witness $3.97 Billion Investment Opportunities by 2029, Get Insights on 34 Existing Data Centers and 33 Upcoming Facilities across Malaysia - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Malaysia data center market is growing at a CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period.

Malaysia Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 3.97 Billion (2029) Market Size (Area) 883 Thousand Sq. Feet (2029) Market Size (Power Capacity) 163 MW (2029) CAGR Investment (2023-2029) 13.92 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 1.23 Billion (2029) Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

Over the next few years, Malaysia is poised to witness significant growth in data center investments, driven by the influx of operators like AirTrunk, Equinix, Princeton Digital Group, and other leading companies. Key hubs like Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor Bahru are expected to see heightened activity, hosting most of the country's data centers.

The wholesale colocation sector is projected to experience a revenue surge fueled by major cloud players like Microsoft, Google, and AWS. These companies have unveiled plans to establish dedicated cloud regions within Malaysia, with expected timelines for deployment within the next one to two years. This trend underscores Malaysia's growing importance as a regional hub for data infrastructure and cloud services.

Malaysia is among the top expensive markets globally for developing data centers. Malaysia's data center construction cost in 2023 stood at about $8.5-$10 million per MW, making it the costliest market in the APAC region after Singapore and Jakarta.

Investment Opportunities in the Malaysia Data Center Market

In November 2023, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced its plans to develop a new data center campus in Johor. The construction of the first building is likely to begin soon and become operational by 2025. The company formed a joint venture with Basis Bay to develop a new data center campus with two buildings, Cyberjaya DC.2 and STT Kuala Lumpur 1 in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

In October 2023, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC announced its plans to enter the APAC market for the first time; the company is considering a facility in Cyberjaya, Selangor. The expected investment can cross the $52 million mark.

In October 2023, Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings, the joint venture between Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital, announced the construction of its first data center facility in Cyberjaya. The facility will have 10 data halls and will likely be operational by Q2 2025.

In September 2023, EdgeConneX announced its plans to expand its footprint in Malaysia with the development of three data centers sites across Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, and Cyberjaya. The company plans to develop data centers in partnership with Cyberview.

Market Trends

According to IRENA, in 2022, hydroenergy accounted for around 69% of the renewable energy capacity in Malaysia, followed by solar energy, which contributed about 21%, along with a 10% contribution by bioenergy.

Malaysia aims to achieve the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To make this goal a reality, WWF-Malaysia is partnering with Boston Consulting Group to develop an independent joint study on the country's optimal net zero pathway.

The government of Malaysia has established a green tariff scheme to support its carbon-neutrality target. Under the scheme, subscribers can get electricity from solar or hydro sources instead of fossil fuel sources.

Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships are key strategies employed by operators to expand their portfolios and global footprint. For example:

In December 2023, Chindata Group merged with BCPE Chivalry Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of BCPE Chivalry Bidco, completing its transition to a private company from a public one.

November 2023 saw ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, in a joint venture with Basis Bay, announcing plans to develop a new data center campus with two buildings in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

A3 Capital and Gaw Capital Partners formed a joint venture in February 2023 to establish Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings to develop and operate data centers across Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

MN Holdings, an engineering services and solutions company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2023 with Shanghai DC-Science, outlining an investment of approximately $600 million to develop a data center site at the Sedenak Tech Park, Johor.

Market size is available regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Malaysia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Malaysia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Malaysia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Malaysia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 34



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 33



Coverage: 9 Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Malaysia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Malaysia data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH



Chillers



Cooling Tower and Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Selangor



Johor



Other States

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Advance Power Engineering

Asima Architects

AVO Technology

B-Global Tech

CTC-Global

CSF Group

Cyclect Group

DSCO Group

Gamuda

GCM Technologies

HSS Engineers

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

LSK Engineering

MES Group

M+W Group (Exyte)

MN Holdings

Nakano

NTT FACILITIES

Powerware Systems

S5 Engineering

Shaw Architect

Sunway Construction Group

Unique Central

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER Power

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada Power Source

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Bridge Data Centres

Edge Centres

GDS Services

IRIX (PP TELECOMMUNICATION)

Keppel Data Centres

NTT DATA

Open DC

TM One

Vantage Data Centers

YTL Data Center Holdings

New Entrants

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EdgeConneX

Equinix

FutureData (Cyclect Group + TSG Group)

Google

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

Microsoft

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group

Regal Orion

Singtel

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Yondr

What factors are driving the Malaysian data center industry?

How big is the Malaysia data center market?

How many MW of power capacity will be added across Malaysia during 2024 to 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Malaysia data center market?

Which states are included in the Malaysia data center market report?

