Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce another milestone in the mining permit application process with the posting of its "PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION" (the "Public Notice"), as well as the second tranche closing (the "Second Tranche Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Publication of Notice of Application

The Public Notice, which is a requirement in the Company's permit process as requested by the British Columbia Ministry of Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, was published on April 18, 2024 in the Rossland News (Follow the link to Rossland News - Notice of Application) and the Trail Times (Follow the link to Trail Times News - Notice of Application). The Public Notice pertains to the submission of the Company's "Joint Mines Act and Environmental Management Act Permit Application" (the "Application") for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine project (the "Project"). The Application, filed with the Chief Inspector of Mines, aligns with Part 10.2.1 of the Health and Safety Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia.

Located approximately 7.5 km west-southwest of Rossland, British Columbia, the proposed Project spans Mineral Claim #514607 (318 ha) and Mineral Claim #513794 (127 ha). Under the review of the Regional Mines Office of the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, the Project invites public comments from stakeholders and interested parties.

The Project aims to extract magnesium-bearing serpentinite rock at a rate not exceeding 200,000 tonnes per year. Operations entail conventional open pit methods, including drilling, mechanical ripping/blasting, loading, crushing, and off-site transportation of crushed rock to Washington State for processing by a third-party facility.

In adherence to British Columbia Environmental Management Act standards, the proposed effluent discharge from the Project will be treated to meet specific parameters before release into the upper reach of Sophia Creek, British Columbia. The effluent discharge, originating from water in contact with the mining operation, will undergo sedimentation pond treatment, with characteristics including pH levels estimated between 6 to 9 and controlled levels of various elements.

Second Tranche Closing

In addition to the foregoing and further to its news releases of February 26, 2024, March 14, 2024 and April 10, 2024, the Second Tranche Closing under the Offering consisted of the issuance of 1,210,000 Units for total proceeds of $302,500.

Each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until April 18, 2025. All securities comprising the Units issued on the Second Tranche Closing will be subject to a trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Second Tranche Closing will be used to support the Company in furthering its permitting process and covering general working capital.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral magnesium, silica, and nickel deposits using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (403) 829-2246

Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.