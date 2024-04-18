Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Partners with the Toronto Star for Exclusive Advertising Deal

Unlocking new ad opportunities for podcasts, including news show 'This Matters' and true crime hit 'Suspicion'

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced anadvertising partnership between Libsyn Ads, the Company's premier podcast advertising network that connects brands and agencies with podcasters, and the Toronto Star (the Star), one of Canada's premiere multi-platform news organizations. Specifically, Libsyn will serve as the North American sales partner, augmenting the Star's sales team, to maximize ad opportunities for the Star's thriving podcast line-up.

The Toronto Star boasts a highly successful roster of podcasts, including:

This Matters | News Podcast

It's Political with Althia Raj

Deep Left Field with Mike Wilner

Suspicion | True Crime Podcast

Season 1: Death in a Small Town

Season 2: The Billionaire Murders: The hunt for the killers of Honey and Barry Sherman

Season 3: Coming soon

Millennial Money

Road Trip: Electric Avenues

Millennial Minimalist (partner podcast)

First Generation (partner podcast)

"I am thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Libsyn. By joining hands with subject matter experts in the podcast advertising space, this collaboration will amplify our sales efforts and offer even more clients the potential to reach our engaged base of podcast listeners," said Brandon Grosvenor, Chief Revenue Officer for Torstar -Toronto Star's parent company.

"Canadians have outpaced Americans and Australians in monthly podcast listening, drawing increasing advertiser interest. Our new partnership with the Toronto Star and their diverse shows, spanning news, true crime, business, automotive, lifestyle, and sports, offers highly tailored and valuable opportunities for advertisers eager to reach a diverse and devoted audience. With our advanced targeting and programmatic capabilities, we enable localization for the Greater Toronto Area, ensuring precise audience reach and measurable outcomes, providing advertisers with a significant advantage," said Dave Hanley, Libsyn's Chief Revenue Officer.

With its growing network of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's full-service advertising solution offers advertisers invaluable opportunities to access sought-after podcast advertising inventory. As the exclusive advertising partner, the Toronto Star will utilize Libsyn Ads' industry-leading offerings, including host-read and programmatic ads, enabling podcasts to enhance their host-read programs by integrating programmatic ad revenues.

"As we expand into Canada, focusing on advertising hubs, such as Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, is pivotal for Libsyn. The partnership with the Toronto Star is particularly significant given their legacy and their current contribution to podcasting with quality content and exceptional journalism," said Bob Kane, Libsyn's Country Manager, Canada.

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum returns for creators.

For more information or to advertise on the Star's podcasts, please reach out to ad-sales@libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.comorinvestor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

About the Toronto Star

The Toronto Star is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in Canada, and the winner of more than 140 National Newspaper Awards. It is known for its investigative reporting, insightful opinion writing and comprehensive coverage of local, national, and international news. It has also been making a difference in the lives of children for more than 100 years through the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund and the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund.

