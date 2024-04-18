Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Seeking Nominations for 2024 Class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes

Now in its third year, the 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program recognizes young innovators fostering positive change in our food system

AUSTIN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Hormel Foods Corporation, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is now accepting nominations for the 2024 class of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes. The impact-driven program, now in its third year, recognizes the efforts of young trailblazers from across the United States whose philanthropic efforts are driving the world toward a more transparent, secure and sustainable food system.

The company is seeking candidates under 20 years of age who reside in the United States that are driven, passionate and determined to make a lasting impact on the world.

Nominations can be submitted at 10under20foodheroes.com/nominate from now through April 26, 2024.

Each 10 Under 20 Food Hero will receive support and resources from Hormel Foods and its partners, including mentorship, internship opportunities, executive networking sessions and hands-on experiences to foster their growth as future leaders. The program continues to grow into a nationwide network of young changemakers connected through purpose and passion for improving our food system.

"By celebrating and supporting the passion of young minds, we pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future," said Katie Clark, senior vice president and chief communications officer at Hormel Foods. "The 10 Under 20 Food Heroes program is a testament to the power of youth-driven innovation in shaping tomorrow's food landscape."

To celebrate the achievements of the new cohort of Food Heroes, the 2024 award recipients and their guardians will be invited to the company's global headquarters in Austin, Minnesota, for a celebration this summer. They will also receive a financial donation to further their impactful efforts.

Explore the inspiring stories of previous Food Heroes and learn more about the program at 10under20foodheroes.com.

