Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce the Upland Copper Project ("Upland Copper" or the "Project") and discuss upcoming 2024 exploration plans. The 5,300 hectare, road-accessible project is located 20 kilometres northeast of the town of Barriere and 20 kilometres south of the Taseko Mines Limited's Yellowhead Project (Figure 1) in south-central British Columbia. Upland Copper is host to a copper-dominant, remobilized polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit that is open for expansion.









Figure 1 - Location map. *The Company notes that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Project.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/206078_20010861b43eb961_001full.jpg

Upland Copper Project

The first recorded exploration programs on Upland Copper Project began in 1965 after local prospectors discovered mineralized float boulders southeast of the Project. Numerous geophysical, geochemical and diamond drilling programs were completed between 1965 and 2010 on the Project.

50 drill holes totaling 8,095 metres, completed by previous operators on the Project, have outlined copper mineralization over a 1.6 km by 1.0 km area (Figure 2). Historical drilling indicates that mineralization is open to depth, with numerous holes bottoming in copper mineralization including drill hole P-70-9 which averaged 0.32% over the entire 74 metres of the hole (Figures 3 & 4). The deepest drilling to date reached a depth of 235 metres.

A total of 3,260 soil samples have been collected on the Project by previous operators. Such samples have outlined a 3.7 km by 1.0 km copper-in-soil anomaly that coincides well with copper mineralization intersected in historical drilling. Anomalous copper-in-soils extend south beyond historical drilling approximately 1.5 kilometres, with large portions of the copper-in-soil anomaly untested by drilling (Figure 2).

Together with ground-based geophysical surveys completed historically and an airborne magnetic survey completed by Kobrea in 2022, favourable copper-bearing stratigraphy has been outlined that correlates with copper mineralization intersected in historical drilling. Induced polarization ("IP") surveys completed by previous operators have outlined a 4.0 by 1.2 kilometre chargeability high anomaly that is open to the northwest (Figure 3).

All historical exploration at the Project has not been verified by the Company and the historical exploration information in this news release is sourced entirely from the independent technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Upland Copper Project" dated June 13, 2023, prepared for the Company by Sean Butler, P. Geo.





Figure 2 - Historical soil geochemical surveys (showing copper) and drill hole locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/206078_20010861b43eb961_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - Historically defined IP chargeability high anomaly atop mapped geology and drill hole locations.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/206078_20010861b43eb961_003full.jpg





Figure 4 - Cross-section N5690088 showing historical drill results (copper) and interpreted geology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/206078_20010861b43eb961_004full.jpg

2024 Phase 1 Exploration

The Company intends to commence trenching, soil geochemistry, and bedrock mapping on the Project in the late spring of 2024. This will better define copper mineralization in bedrock and improve confidence in the geological model. Two 500-metre-long trenches have been proposed to be excavated over two mineralized cross-sections of the deposit, which will help to determine continuity of mineralization and will aid in targeting the higher-grade domains seen in historical drilling. The results from the first phase of exploration at the Upland Copper project will be used to target subsequent drilling.

Marketing Agreement

Kobrea is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH ("MIC") (Address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-St. 49b 51379 Leverkusen; email: contact@micpublishing.de; phone: +49 2171-7766628) for a 6-month marketing engagement, commencing on April 18, 2024. MIC will utilize its online programs and those of third-party service providers to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract potential new investors for the Company in consideration of EUR50,000. The promotional activity will occur through various online platforms and methods of engagement, including, without limitation, advertorials, creation of texts, reports and research articles, text ads and display ads. MIC does not have a prior relationship with the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The results referenced in this news release were completed by previous operators of the Project. Although the Company was not involved in such work, proper industry data verification procedures appear to have been followed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

About Kobrea Exploration Corp.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Mobile: (778) 322-9066

Email: James@kobreaexploration.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this press release include statements respecting: the phase 1 work program at the Project and the scope and timing thereof; the intention to use the results from the phase 1 work program to target subsequent drilling; and the MIC engagement and services to be provided by MIC thereunder. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206078

SOURCE: Kobrea Exploration Corp.