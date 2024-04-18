Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 17, 2024 have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 122,811,008 common shares, representing 63.11% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing Number of Directors

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 122,690,623 99.90 120,384 0.10

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:



Outcome of

the Vote Votes For % Withheld %











William C. Guinan Elected 117,813,219 98.12 2,262,827 1.88 Jennifer Haskey Elected 120,062,836 99.99 13,210 0.01 Michael R. Shea Elected 105,973,377 88.26 14,102,669 11.74 Neil G. Sinclair Elected 116,395,120 96.93 3,680,926 3.07 Janet E. Vellutini Elected 117,248,778 97.65 2,827,268 2.35 David J. Wilson Elected 97,673,164 81.34 22,402,882 18.66

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the auditors of the Company, was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 121,753,481 99.14 1,057,527 0.86

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Kelt Exploration Ltd., Suite 300, 311-6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H2.

David Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer (403) 201-5340, or

Sadiq Lalani, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (403) 215-5310.

Or visit our website at www.keltexploration.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206066

SOURCE: Kelt Exploration Ltd.