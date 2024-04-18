Mocksville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), a tobacco products company focused on nicotine harm reduction, today announced that Nora Sullivan and James Mish have resigned as a Directors, effective immediately. The Company does not intend to fill the vacated seats and will instead reduce the board to 4 seats as part of its focus on corporate cost efficiency.

Said Larry Firestone, Chairman and CEO: "We thank Nora and Jim for their service to the company over the years. We plan to reduce the size of the board in 2024, in addition to the previously announced reduction in board compensation, consistent with our efforts to achieve breakeven operations. In total, these changes to our board are expected to save more than $1 million annually."

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA's Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. 22nd Century uses modern plant breeding technologies, including genetic engineering, gene-editing, and molecular breeding to deliver solutions for the life science and consumer products industries by creating new, proprietary plants with optimized alkaloid and flavonoid profiles as well as improved yields and valuable agronomic traits.

