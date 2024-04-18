Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company" or "Intellabridge"), a financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), effective April 19, 2024.

This announcement follows the Company's press release dated April 15, 2024, announcing that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") had issued the Company a revocation order dated April 12, 2024 granting full revocation of the cease trade order previously issued by the OSC on May 6, 2022 and the reciprocal cease trade orders issued by the Alberta Securities Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company will provide a further update to shareholders in respect of the Company's trading status on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in due course.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a financial technology company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every financial transaction to have a positive impact. Intellabridge's Karma Card impact finance product allows customers to generate cashback from financial transactions and makes it easy for customers to donate their cashback to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Intellabridge offers progressive web applications providing customers with cashback debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay and automated donation systems.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on the Karma impact finance product, visit www.getkarmacard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements").

