DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Radioimmunoassay Market to Grow at a Minimal CAGR of ~3% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The increasing need for radioimmunoassay is mainly driven by the rising occurrence of cancer, infectious diseases, and various other health conditions, along with a growing number of epidemics and pandemics and increasing health awareness. Moreover, the radioimmunoassay market is expected to expand due to numerous ongoing research endeavors in this domain, partnerships between healthcare providers, researchers, and industry stakeholders, as well as strategic collaborations. These factors are poised to enhance the overall growth of the radioimmunoassay market from 2024 to 2030.

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Radioimmunoassay Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading radioimmunoassay companies' market shares, challenges, radioimmunoassay market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market radioimmunoassay companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Radioimmunoassay Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global radioimmunoassay market during the forecast period.

As per the analysis, the global radioimmunoassay market was valued at USD 523.98 million in 2023.

in 2023. Notable radioimmunoassay companies such as DIAsource, MP BIOMEDICALS, Merck KGaA, Tecan Trading AG, Svar Life Science, Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the radioimmunoassay market.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the radioimmunoassay market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Radioimmunoassay Market Report

Radioimmunoassay Overview

Radioimmunoassay stands as a groundbreaking technique in the field of medicine and biology, revolutionizing the way researchers detect and measure tiny concentrations of biological substances. Developed in the 1950s by Dr. Rosalyn Yalow and Dr. Solomon Berson, this method uses the specific binding of antibodies to antigens to quantify substances like hormones, enzymes, and drugs. In RIA, a known radioactive substance is added to a sample containing the substance of interest. Then, an antibody that recognizes the substance binds to it, forming a complex. The amount of radioactivity in the complex is directly proportional to the concentration of the substance in the sample, allowing for highly sensitive measurements in the picomolar to nanomolar range. This remarkable precision has made RIA indispensable in diagnosing conditions such as thyroid disorders, diabetes, and various hormonal imbalances.

Furthermore, the versatility of Radioimmunoassay extends beyond clinical settings, finding applications in research laboratories worldwide. Scientists rely on RIA to unravel intricate mechanisms of disease progression, monitor drug levels in patients, and investigate the role of hormones in physiological processes. Its ability to detect substances in minute quantities with high accuracy has propelled advancements in fields ranging from pharmacology to endocrinology, shaping our understanding of health and disease at a molecular level. Despite the emergence of newer technologies, the enduring legacy of Radioimmunoassay continues to underpin critical medical discoveries, demonstrating the enduring impact of this pioneering technique in modern science.

Radioimmunoassay Market Insights

In 2023, North America dominated the radioimmunoassay market, primarily due to several factors. These include a substantial patient population dealing with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), cancer, and other ailments, a robust environment for product development and launches, and the strong presence of key market players in the region. For instance, in 2019, it was estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that over 1.1 million people aged 13 and above were living with HIV in the US, while around 1.75 million new cancer cases were reported.

Additionally, data from the American Thyroid Association in 2019 suggested that roughly 20 million Americans suffer from some form of thyroid disease, with over 12 percent expected to develop it during their lifetime. Furthermore, the US government's significant investment of USD 650 million in rapid diagnostic testing, as announced by the US Department of Health and Human Services in 2021, further underlines the favorable conditions for the radioimmunoassay market's growth in the region. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to drive the expansion of the radioimmunoassay market in North America throughout the forecast period spanning from 2024 to 2030.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the radioimmunoassay market, get a snapshot of the Radioimmunoassay Market Outlook

Radioimmunoassay Market Dynamics

The radioimmunoassay market dynamics have been steadily evolving, driven by a myriad of factors shaping the healthcare landscape. One of the key drivers is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes. As healthcare providers seek more efficient and accurate diagnostic tools, radioimmunoassay offers a reliable method for measuring minute quantities of substances, including hormones, enzymes, and drugs, in blood samples. This demand for precise diagnostic solutions has propelled the radioimmunoassay market forward, as clinicians rely on these tests for early detection, disease monitoring, and treatment optimization.

Moreover, technological advancements have played a pivotal role in the expansion of the radioimmunoassay market. Automation and miniaturization have enhanced the efficiency of RIA tests, reducing turnaround times and improving accuracy. Additionally, the advent of novel biomarkers and reagents has widened the scope of applications for radioimmunoassay, further fueling market growth. With an increasing focus on personalized medicine, there is a rising need for tailored diagnostic approaches, a demand that the versatility and sensitivity of radioimmunoassays are uniquely positioned to fulfill. As such, the radioimmunoassay market continues to demonstrate resilience and promising prospects amidst the evolving landscape of healthcare needs and technological innovation.

Get a sneak peek at the radioimmunoassay market dynamics @ Radioimmunoassay Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021-2030 Radioimmunoassay Market CAGR ~3% Radioimmunoassay Market Size by 2030 USD 660.31 Million Key Radioimmunoassay Companies DIAsource, MP BIOMEDICALS, Merck KGaA, Tecan Trading AG, Svar Life Science, Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, among others

Radioimmunoassay Market Assessment

Radioimmunoassay Market Segmentation

Radioimmunoassay Market Segmentation By Product Type: Analyzers And Reagents & Kits

Analyzers And Reagents & Kits

Radioimmunoassay Market Segmentation By Application: Research And Clinical Diagnostics

Research And Clinical Diagnostics

Radioimmunoassay Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Industries, and Others

Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Industries, and Others

Radioimmunoassay Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the radioimmunoassay market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Radioimmunoassay Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 Radioimmunoassay Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 8 Radioimmunoassay Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the radioimmunoassay market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Radioimmunoassay Market Trends

Related Reports

Cancer Therapy Market

Cancer Therapy Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer therapy companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Pyrexar Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, IBA, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key oncology drugs companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, BAYER AG., Celldex Therapeutics Inc., Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Genentech, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, and BeiGene, among others.

Cancer Biomarkers Market

Cancer Biomarkers Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cancer biomarkers companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, BD, Merck Millipore, Agilent Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Sysmex Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Centogene N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Exact Sciences, R&D Systems, Inc., BioVision, Inc., among others.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, along with emerging drugs and key intratumoral cancer therapies companies, includingDaiichi Sankyo, Amgen, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-radioimmunoassay-market-to-grow-at-a-minimal-cagr-of-3-by-2030--delveinsight-302119200.html