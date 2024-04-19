Epique Realty Sets New Industry Standard with Epique PowerCON 2024 Event FREE For Epique Agents

Inaugural Event Celebrates the Unprecedented Success of Disruptive Epique Realty Brokerage

Epique Realty, the industry pioneer in agent empowerment and innovation, is once again poised to make history with an unprecedented event: Epique PowerCON 2024. From the beginning, Epique Realty has shattered norms and redefined excellence in the real estate industry. And now, with the launch of the first-ever national convention, Epique PowerCON 2024 promises to set a new standard in agent support and development by offering something that no other national brokerage ever has-FREE agent access to convention tickets. While other brokerages are charging up to $3,000 for a ticket to their company events, Epique has continued their all-inclusive model and agent-centric approach announcing Epique agents can expect to pay $0 for all Epique Realty events, including their flagship event, PowerCON.

"We've had such an amazing year of extensive, widespread growth, profound accomplishments, yet we continue to search out and negotiate new benefit offerings, exclusive to Epique! Our first national convention is going to be legendary and I'm so excited to share this experience with our agents!" Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty.

Epique Realty consistently challenges the current real estate brokerage model by providing a comprehensive suite of revolutionary AI technology and exceptional benefits to its agents at no cost. By investing in agent success, Epique empowers real estate professionals to navigate the complexities of the industry and thrive in today's ever-changing market. What began as a Texas-based startup has blossomed into a nationwide powerhouse with a network of over 2,000 agents spanning thirty states.

"As CFO and a Co-Founder of Epique Realty, I am proud to be part of an organization that prioritizes agent success," says Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Epique PowerCON 2024 is a testament to our commitment to provide agents with the support and resources they need to achieve their goals. This event will be an incredible opportunity for agents to connect, learn, and grow; together we are unstoppable."

Scheduled to kick off on April 22, Epique PowerCON 2024 will unfold at the prestigious Red Rock Resort, Hotel & Casino, nestled adjacent to the awe-inspiring Red Rock Canyon. Against the backdrop of the majestic Rocky Mountains, attendees will immerse themselves in a unique resort experience while gaining invaluable insights and forging powerful connections.

Epique PowerCON 2024 cannot be defined as merely a real estate convention, or just another conference; the three day experience will bring agents and industry experts together in celebration of shared success, innovation, and unlimited possibilities. As agents interact with industry experts and immerse themselves in this dynamic environment, they'll gain invaluable knowledge while forging lifelong, meaningful connections, charting a path to exceptional success.

"Epique PowerCON 2024 will be way more than just a conference; this event is going to be a catalyst for change and innovation in the real estate industry. I'm excited to witness the transformative journey that awaits our agents as they embark on this Epique experience," Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Barbara Simpson

PR and Communications

EpiqueRealty.com

281-773-7842

Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

JoinEpique

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on accesswire.com