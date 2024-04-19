Western Alaska Minerals Corp: Western Alaska Minerals Announces $5 Million Brokered and $1.5 Million Non-Brokered Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

$6.5 million financing to fund 2024 exploration program

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2024 / Western Alaska Minerals (the "Company" or "WAM") (TSXV:WAM) is pleased to announce that it has entered in to an agreement with Roth Canada Inc. as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead agent with Roth and Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership, as agent, on their own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), who have agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts basis, up to 7,692,308 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.65 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million (the "Brokered Offering"). The Brokered Offering will be conducted by way of prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement"). The Company has agreed to grant the Agents an option to increase the size of the Brokered Offering by up to 15% (the "Agents' Option"), exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of 30 days after the closing date of the Brokered Offering.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement of Units at the Offering Price for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one subordinate voting share in the authorized share structure of the Company (a "Share") plus one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Units issued pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering will not be qualified for distribution by the Prospectus Supplement and will be subject to a four month hold period.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's 2024 exploration program, including step-out drilling at the LH and Warm Springs target zones that are new targets identified by the 2023-completed geophysical program, and for general corporate purposes.

In consideration for the Agents' services with respect to the Brokered Offering, the Company will (i) pay the Agents a cash fee of 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Brokered Offering (including the Agents' Option) and (ii) issue warrants (the "Agent Warrants") to purchase that number of Shares of the Company equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Units sold pursuant to the Brokered Offering (including the Agents' Option). Each Agent Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at the Offering Price for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Closing of the Brokered Offering is expected to occur on or about April 26, 2024, and closing of the Non-Brokered Offering is expected to occur on or about May 3, 2024. Each closing is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About WAM

Our mission is to advance a mineable and scalable CRD, ultimately reshaping the mineral landscape of western Alaska and establishing a new CRD district.

WAM's 100% owned claims cover 73,120 acres (114.25 square miles or 29,591 hectares), approximately 45 km east of an ocean barge-compatible section of the Yukon River. WAM's intact mineralized CRD system encompasses the (past producing) Illinois Creek gold-silver mine, the Waterpump Creek high-grade silver-lead-zinc deposit, open to the north, and the Honker gold prospect. Twenty-five kilometers northeast of the Illinois Creek CRD lies the Round Top copper and the TG North CRD prospects. All prospects were originally discovered by Anaconda Minerals Co. in the early 1980's. Since 2010, WAM, along with its precursor company, Western Alaska Copper & Gold, reassembled the Anaconda land package and has been engaged in exploring the district.

Headquartered in both Alaska and Arizona, WAM brings together a team of seasoned professionals with a shared vision of pioneering new frontiers in mineral exploration. Our strategic approach is underpinned by cutting-edge technology, innovative techniques, and a deep understanding of the geological intricacies of the region.

