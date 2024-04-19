Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Zeebu, a key player in the Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) arena, is excited to announce the hosting of 'Zeebu by the Beach: An Exclusive Web3 Party.' This event is set to take place on April 18th from 8:00 PM to 12:00 AM (GMT+4) at the luxurious Atlantis The Royal, aligning with the first day of TOKEN2049 Dubai, MENA's premier Web3 and crypto conference.





Event Overview

Zeebu by the Beach is designed to extend discussions from TOKEN2049 into a relaxed, engaging environment. It aims to foster networking among Web3 enthusiasts, builders, investors, and industry leaders in a stunning beachfront setting. This gathering will also serve as a platform for Zeebu to showcase its latest developments and strategic directions in the DeFi sector.

Strategic Participation at TOKEN2049

As a Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049, Zeebu is actively involved in various aspects of the conference. This includes participating in panel discussions and hosting side events that complement the main conference agenda. The Zeebu team looks forward to engaging with the community and stakeholders to discuss future projects and initiatives.

Exclusive Networking Opportunity

Zeebu by the Beach promises not just entertainment but also valuable networking opportunities. It will bring together CXOs and influential figures from leading companies in the decentralized finance and technology sectors. The event is an opportunity for attendees to forge strategic partnerships and engage in discussions that could shape the future of the Web3 space.

Venue and Entertainment

Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Atlantis The Royal, the event offers guests a chance to unwind with fine food, refreshing drinks, and world-class music by a renowned DJ, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

