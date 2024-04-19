Rajant Corporation: RAJANT'S REIOS IoT SOLUTIONS TRANSFORM ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND SAFETY

Italy's Mirato Uses Reios Smart Lighting and sTrack for Optimized, Connected Workspaces

Malvern, Pennsylvania, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, announces the success of its Reios suite of IoT solutions for leading Italian manufacturer Mirato, a maker of personal hygiene products, such as hair care, makeup, and fragrances. Looking to improve energy efficiency and safety, along with optimized vehicle utilization within plant operations, Mirato chose Reios Smart Lighting industrial LED lamps for lower energy consumption and Reios sTrack to monitor vehicles and people for improved safety.

Bringing intelligent insights to all facets of IoT operations through various devices that support the platform's different applications - Smart Lighting, sTrack, IoT BMS, sDesk, and Smart Picking - is what Reios does. Reios became part of Rajant's family of products in November 2023. The Rajant Kinetic Mesh-enabled Reios IoT platform provides comprehensive automated operational intelligence anywhere, which is fast and easy to deploy.

By deploying Rajant Reios both indoors and outdoors, Mirato has reaped significant benefits in terms of optimized energy efficiency, safety, security, and future-proofed profitability controls. According to Giovanni Tedesco, Plant Manager at Mirato, "By analyzing vehicle movements with (sTrack) sTags placed on our forklifts, sTrack is helping us enhance safety and efficiency. We get the real-time fleet position in the plant to enable monitoring and reduce downtime. In addition, the analysis of data we collect continuously allows us to identify ways to optimize paths and use of our resources."

"Rajant welcomed Reios into our family of products in November 2023. Our view is that the combination of Rajant and Reios is a great opportunity for our global channel to deepen its stronghold and offer customers solutions for IoT using Rajant Kinetic Mesh," says Robert Schena, CEO and Co-founder of Rajant. "What's been successfully done for Mirato in terms of efficiency, savings, safety, and simplicity will be a win for customers worldwide."

"From the energy efficiency perspective, Mirato went from an annual consumption of over 33,000 KWh to 7,500 KWh with an energy savings of 77 %", shares Reios' Massimo Viglione. "Considering the cost of purchasing the equipment and installation, the payback time on investment equaled 2.4 years."Further insights can be found in the complete case studyand by visiting Rajant.com.

