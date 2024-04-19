Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) ("Builders Capital" or "the Company") announced today the release of its annual report and financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Highlights include:

Consistent with our targeted distribution plan and our dividend history since inception, total dividend payments of $0.80 per share were paid to Class A public shareholders in 2023.





Total comprehensive income grew to $3.3 million, up 21.6% year-over-year.





year-over-year. Assets held for sale were successfully reduced by 45% year-over-year. By year-end, assets held for sale represented just 2.2% of shareholders' equity .





year-over-year. By year-end, assets held for sale represented just 2.2% of shareholders' equity We achieved the highest quarterly revenue result in our history, with fourth quarter revenues growing 18.72% to $1.26 million, from $1.06 million Q4 2022.





to $1.26 million, from $1.06 million Q4 2022. Earnings per share increased to $1.04, up 13% from $0.92 in 2022.

In commenting on these results, Sandy Loutitt, President of Builders Capital, stated:

"We are happy to publish the results of another productive year. The management team continues to source, underwrite, and administer loans with a judicious eye to risk management without compromising yield. A tight housing supply has spurred activity in our sector, creating ample opportunity to place productive loans with builders who are showing improving margins. That said, the rising cost of labour is clearly impacting builder profitability and the underwriting team continues to factor this into our approval process."

"We are very excited to bring our participating bond offer to qualified investors, which will help us meet the rising demand for mortgages in our sector. Our current demand for quality mortgages exceeds our capital supply, so we look forward to utilizing this innovative tool to increase the size of our capital stock for our borrowers while providing good returns with short term liquidity to our new participating bond investors."

Financial Overview



Year ended December 31,

2023

$ Year ended December 31,

2022

$ Year ended December 31,

2021

$ Year ended December 31,

2020

$ Revenues 4,675,142 3,758,973 3,061,163 3,230,735 Total comprehensive earnings 3,293,456 2,708,179 2,330,023 2,124,919 Net mortgages receivable, end of period 32,697,763 34,134,123 28,405,141 24,274,040 Total assets 33,354,459 35,720,048 30,518,304 27,352,266 Shareholders' equity 29,376,569 29,269,826 26,887,779 26,816,558 Earnings per share 1.04 0.92 0.80 0.72 Cash dividends declared 3,154,631 2,632,467 2,258,802 2,047,833 Cash dividends declared per Class A share 0.80 0.80 0.80 0.80 Cash dividends declared per Class B share 1.48 1.07 0.72 0.48

A more detailed discussion of the Company's financial results can be found in Builders Capital's Fiscal 2023 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, which has been posted on the Company's website (www.builderscapital.ca) and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is a mortgage lender providing short-term course-of-construction financing to builders of residential, wood-frame properties in Western Canada. The Company commenced active operations on December 12, 2013 on the closing of its initial public offering, whereupon it acquired a portfolio of mortgages from two predecessor companies.

Builders Capital's investment objective is to generate attractive returns, relative to risk, in order to provide stable and consistent distributions to shareholders while remaining focused on capital preservation and satisfying the criteria mandated for mortgage investment corporations ("MIC") as defined in the Income Tax Act.

As an MIC, Builders Capital is not subject to income tax provided that it distributes all of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders within 90 days of its December 31st year-end. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same tax position as if their proportionate share of mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These include, among other things, risks associated with mortgage lending, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters and the general economic environment. The company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive, as other factors could adversely affect its results, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned against undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Builders Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Sandy Loutitt, CEO

Telephone: (403) 685-9888 Email: info@builderscapital.ca

Website: www.builderscapital.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206121

SOURCE: Builders Capital Mortgage Corp.