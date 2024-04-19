Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2024) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") announces it has filed its Annual Information Form ("AIF"), annual financial statements and the related Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (together, the "2023 Annual Filings"), with the Canadian securities regulators. The 2023 Annual Filings and AIF are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on StrikePoint's website at www.strikepointgold.com.

Grant of Options

The Company announces that it has granted 7,694,500 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share until April 18, 2029.

Additionally, a total of 750,000 incentive options have been awarded to Knox Communications Inc., a Canadian based firm focusing on marketing, investor communications and capital raising endeavors for the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share until April 18, 2029. The options awarded to Knox Communications Inc. will vest on a quarterly basis over a twelve-month period in tranches of 25% each. For further information on Knox Communications Inc., please refer to the Company's April 27, 2023 news release.

Options granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company are subject to restrictions on resale until August 18, 2024.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in Canada and the Western United States.

The Cuprite Gold Project consists of approximately 574 unpatented claims covering approximately 44-square kilometers, located 15-kilometers south of Goldfield Nevada, and 85-kilometers northwest of Beatty. The project is easily accessible by Highway 95 on the western margin of the property. The project is located within the Walker Lane Gold Trend, which hosts AngloGold's exciting Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries approximately 75-kilometers southeast of Cuprite. In addition, the Walker Lane hosts Tier 1 gold mines including Kinross's Round Mountain Mine located approximately 130-kilometers North of Cuprite Gold Project.

In addition to Cuprite Gold Project, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

