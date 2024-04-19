Jiuxian Liangge of the Jiuxian Group Sets New Record for Online Liquor Sales by Exceeding 100 Million Mark in Livestreaming

With an Aim to Revolutionize the Liquor Circulation Industry in China since 2001, Jiuxian has been Ranking First in the Circulation in China for 8 Consecutive Years

Renowned Chinese liquor manufacturer, Jiuxian Group has proudly announced that its subsidiary Jiuxian Liangge has set a new record for online liquor sales by exceeding 100 million sales in its livestreaming sales session. This record-breaking online sale of drinks is not the first time the group has established itself as a pioneer in livestreaming mode of online sales as it began using this platform in 2019 when livestreaming sales were very popular across China. Established in 2001 2ith a brand value of 66.539 Billion Yuan, Jiuxian has ranked first in the liquor circulation in China for 8 consecutive years.

"The emerging social media such as short videos and livestreaming, e-commerce has ushered in new opportunities for the businesses, and we are simply taking the liquor industry as an example to explore ways to breakthrough in the livestreaming in this digital era dominated by content creation." Said Hao Hongfeng, the Chairman of Jiuxian Group in his Keynote Speech at the launch of Tmall Global Carnival Season.

Jiuxian Liangge is the leading livestreamer of Taobao's Liquor selling via livestreaming, as well as a senior sommelier of Jiuxian Group. The Head Livestreamer of Taobao Liquor, Jiuxian Liangge attracts fans with his professional liquor knowledge, personalized scene marketing and humorous livestreaming style. Since the first livestreaming of Taobao on June 19, 2023, he has topped the hourly list for many times, repeatedly refreshing sales records, and achieved outstanding 103 million yuan in 919 single GMV sales.

"We are pleased to share that the Jiuxian Liangge has continuously set a new sales records, which has opened up a brand-new idea for vertical e-commerce and new retail of drinks in the content field." He added. Jiuxian has established in-depth cooperative relations with more than 500 well-known local and global liquor enterprises and the group sells more than 50,000 kinds of liquor SKUs.

According to the Chairman, bestselling drinks of the groups such as 'Lafeige' and 'Jiuxian Liangge' got globally successful due to the livestreaming promotion online. The brand believes in creating quality content in its promotions, which make its drinks captivate the imaginations of the consumers. The group is deeply invested in the creation of quality content online and this dedication to content creation is complemented by a perfect supply chain construction and persistent pursuit of quality, price and service.

