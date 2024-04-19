EVS Broadcast Equipment: Evs Invites Its Shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 21, 2024

Publication on April 19, 2024, at 6:30 am before market opening

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 21, 2024

EVS Broadcast Equipment, leading provider of live video production systems, published today the invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on May 21, 2024, at 11 am, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).

Aside from the usual topics, including the 2023 annual and sustainability reports, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders to approve the following resolutions:

The payment of a total gross dividend of EUR 1.10 per share (including the interim dividend of EUR 0.50 paid in November 2023);

A profit-sharing plan in the form of a grant of 36 EVS shares for each EVS employee, in proportion to their effective services in 2023;

Board mandates: The renewal of the mandate of The House of Value - Advisory & Solutions BV, represented by Mr. Johan Deschuyffeleer, as independent Director; The renewal of the mandate of Innoconsult BV, represented by Mr. Martin De Prycker, as independent Director;







and

The renewal of the mandate of Mr. Michel Counson as Director.





An Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will also be held on the same day, at 12 am, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below). The Board of Directors will propose to this effect to the Shareholders to approve the issuance of subscription rights (warrants).

The convocation and all documents relating to the General Meetings of May 21, 2024 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings, including the 2023 annual and sustainability reports.

For more information, please contact:







Veerle De Wit, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.evs.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cn.bayers%40evs.com%7C75274c6014be4cad8fc508da1c901f90%7Ce61db0b4dfbe49feacd3c1668c3573cb%7C0%7C0%7C637853702575229473%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=lcyVDDMPDj62mjtdHrTPFEKdL4h8ggb8SwDgC%2BBNG3M%3D&reserved=0)

* representing a SRL



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About us

We create return on emotion







EVS is globally recognized as leading provider in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Spanning the entire production process, EVS solutions are trusted by production teams worldwide to deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. As we continue to expand our footprint, our dedication to sustainable growth for both our business and the industry is clearly demonstrated through our ESG strategy. This commitment is not only reflected in our results, but also in our high ratings from different agencies.

Headquartered in Liège, Belgium, the company has a global presence with offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North and Latin America, employing over 600 team members and ensuring sales, training and technical support to more than 100 countries.

EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.evs.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7Cn.bayers%40evs.com%7C75274c6014be4cad8fc508da1c901f90%7Ce61db0b4dfbe49feacd3c1668c3573cb%7C0%7C0%7C637853702575229473%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=lcyVDDMPDj62mjtdHrTPFEKdL4h8ggb8SwDgC%2BBNG3M%3D&reserved=0).









