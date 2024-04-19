Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Awarded Its 18th Red Dot Design Award for BEREX Massage Bed

SEOUL, South Korea, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," has received the 2024 Red Dot Award, marking its 18th consecutive win. The ongoing success is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovative design.

The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious international competition that celebrates design excellence alongside other distinguished awards like iF and IDEA.

This year, Coway was awarded for the BEREX Massage Bed, which was named a 'Winner' in the Health Care Product category. The accolade acknowledges the product's pioneering approach to design, which challenges the boundaries of what's possible for interior appliances.

The award-winning BEREX Massage Bed is an electric massage bed that provides deep and powerful massages while lying down. It has been highly acclaimed for its interior-worthy design that blends beautifully into any home while combining the functionality of a massage bed and a furniture-like aesthetic. It's designed to be used both as a bench-style sofa in everyday life yet easily unfolds into a massage bed for greater space efficiency. Customers have praised its contemporary style and neutral color palette that harmonizes with other home decor.

In addition to the Red Dot Design Award 2024, the BEREX Massage Bed previously won South Korea's Good Design Award 2023 and the PIN UP Design Award 2023.

A Coway official said, "We are continuously researching to design products within our sleep and wellness brand BEREX that not only fulfill a need for functionality but also bring a new level of premium comfort to customers' lives." They added, "Our focus remains on our customers' lifestyles as we introduce premium products with innovative functions and aesthetic designs that blend beautifully into any space."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391706/Image__Coway_s_BEREX_Massage_Bed_Wins_Red_Dot_Design_Award_2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coway-awarded-its-18th-red-dot-design-award-for-berex-massage-bed-302121838.html