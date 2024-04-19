Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19
19 April 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
18 April 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
24,821
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
694.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
680.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
686.9258p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 190,157,903 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 1,298,269 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
300
686
09:56:53
OD_7wOsfJq-00
XLON
98
686
09:56:53
OD_7wOsfJq-02
XLON
411
684
10:35:22
OD_7wP2Lwv-00
CHIX
461
682
11:14:50
OD_7wPCHon-00
XLON
149
680
11:50:06
OD_7wPLAK9-00
XLON
225
680
11:50:06
OD_7wPLAK9-02
XLON
26
681
13:32:26
OD_7wPkvYR-00
CHIX
143
681
13:32:26
OD_7wPkvYR-02
CHIX
180
681
13:32:27
OD_7wPkvo2-00
CHIX
208
681
13:32:27
OD_7wPkvo3-00
CHIX
56
681
13:32:27
OD_7wPkvo3-02
CHIX
56
681
13:32:27
OD_7wPkvo4-01
CHIX
1
681
13:36:30
OD_7wPlx1u-00
CHIX
129
681
13:36:30
OD_7wPlx1u-02
CHIX
246
681
13:37:37
OD_7wPmEUJ-00
XLON
538
681
13:37:37
OD_7wPmEUJ-02
XLON
600
681
13:37:37
OD_7wPmEUK-00
XLON
749
681
13:37:37
OD_7wPmEUL-00
XLON
294
685
13:45:54
OD_7wPoJk4-00
XLON
71
685
13:45:54
OD_7wPoJk5-00
XLON
279
685
13:45:54
OD_7wPoJk5-02
XLON
56
685
13:45:56
OD_7wPoKGr-00
XLON
340
685
13:45:56
OD_7wPoKGr-02
XLON
56
685
13:45:56
OD_7wPoKGs-01
XLON
69
683
14:15:23
OD_7wPvjyz-00
CHIX
479
683
14:30:08
OD_7wPzSHK-00
CHIX
530
683
14:30:08
OD_7wPzSHM-00
XLON
308
683
14:30:08
OD_7wPzSHM-02
BATE
33
683
14:30:08
OD_7wPzSHN-01
BATE
274
683
14:30:08
OD_7wPzSId-00
AQXE
936
685
14:36:05
OD_7wQ0x4g-00
XLON
202
685
14:36:05
OD_7wQ0x4i-00
AQXE
306
685
14:36:05
OD_7wQ0x4i-02
TRQX
582
685
14:36:05
OD_7wQ0x4i-04
XLON
708
685
14:36:05
OD_7wQ0x4j-00
CHIX
341
685
14:36:05
OD_7wQ0x4k-00
BATE
11
685
14:36:05
OD_7wQ0x4l-00
CHIX
20
687
14:44:07
OD_7wQ2yQq-00
CHIX
353
687
14:44:07
OD_7wQ2yQq-02
CHIX
1
690
15:04:11
OD_7wQ81eC-00
CHIX
197
690
15:08:14
OD_7wQ92rl-00
CHIX
56
690
15:08:14
OD_7wQ92rl-02
CHIX
56
690
15:08:14
OD_7wQ92rm-01
CHIX
56
690
15:08:15
OD_7wQ938A-00
CHIX
56
690
15:08:15
OD_7wQ938A-02
CHIX
103
688
15:12:08
OD_7wQA1oT-00
XLON
215
688
15:17:02
OD_7wQBGSr-00
XLON
1162
688
15:17:02
OD_7wQBGSr-02
XLON
201
688
15:17:05
OD_7wQBH7C-00
AQXE
168
688
15:18:16
OD_7wQBZik-00
XLON
395
688
15:38:28
OD_7wQGerX-00
XLON
290
688
15:38:58
OD_7wQGmdK-00
CHIX
203
688
15:38:58
OD_7wQGmdL-01
BATE
1202
688
15:38:58
OD_7wQGmdL-03
XLON
84
688
15:38:58
OD_7wQGmdP-00
CHIX
279
687
15:39:01
OD_7wQGnWa-00
AQXE
128
688
15:42:59
OD_7wQHnGc-00
CHIX
185
688
15:42:59
OD_7wQHnGd-01
CHIX
250
688
15:50:53
OD_7wQJmf2-00
TRQX
246
688
15:50:53
OD_7wQJmf3-00
AQXE
397
688
15:50:53
OD_7wQJmf3-02
CHIX
798
688
15:50:53
OD_7wQJmf4-00
XLON
439
687
15:50:57
OD_7wQJnpG-00
XLON
217
691
15:58:55
OD_7wQLnxw-00
TRQX
56
691
15:58:55
OD_7wQLnxw-02
TRQX
163
691
15:58:55
OD_7wQLnxx-01
TRQX
56
691
15:58:57
OD_7wQLoU6-00
TRQX
56
691
15:58:57
OD_7wQLoU7-01
TRQX
2548
691
16:16:34
OD_7wQQFSe-00
XLON
303
691
16:16:34
OD_7wQQFSe-02
TRQX
573
691
16:16:34
OD_7wQQFSe-04
AQXE
18
691
16:16:34
OD_7wQQFSh-00
CHIX
528
691
16:16:34
OD_7wQQFSh-02
CHIX
229
691
16:16:35
OD_7wQQFjC-00
XLON
333
691
16:16:35
OD_7wQQFjD-01
XLON
215
690
16:23:04
OD_7wQRt0V-00
AQXE
53
693
16:28:36
OD_7wQTHHk-00
CHIX
19
693
16:28:36
OD_7wQTHHl-00
CHIX
658
694
16:29:41
OD_7wQTYC3-00
BATE
686
692
16:29:41
OD_7wQTYRV-00
XLON
56
693
16:29:43
OD_7wQTYib-00
CHIX
56
693
16:29:43
OD_7wQTYif-00
CHIX
7
693
16:29:44
OD_7wQTYyu-00
CHIX