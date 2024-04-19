

MAZDA CX-80 (European specification model)

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Europe unveiled the Mazda CX-80, the first-ever crossover SUV, on April 18 at the local time. In Europe, the pre-sales will start in May, and the product will go on sale in fall 2024.The Mazda CX-80, the fourth(1) model in Mazda's Large Product Group, is a mid-size crossover SUV(2) that achieves both the joy of driving sustained with Mazda's human-centric philosophy and excellent environmental and safety performance. The CX-80 is Mazda's first three-row SUV to be introduced in Europe and will be the flagship model in its European product lineup. Featuring two hybrid powertrains, the CX-80 will enable Mazda to strengthen its brand and expand its product lineup in the market.The CX-80 has been developed as the "Graceful Driving SUV." It has a beautiful and imposing presence befitting to the flagship model and offers powerful driving performance with a sense of Jinba-ittai, which means 'car and driver as one,' the environmental and safety performance that meets the latest regulations, and the functionality that allows all passengers to enjoy driving.With the design concept, "Graceful Toughness," the CX-80 is meticulously designed to express a sense of toughness, typical to an SUV, as well as an elegant presence. The cabin is crafted to balance the roominess and elegance of space, lending a spacious impression that matches its vehicle class. The second row of the CX-80 is available in three types to meet customers' different needs: separate captain seats with a console between them; captain seats that allows walk-through without a console; and a bench seat that can seat three people. In addition, the cargo area provides space for a golf bag or a baby stroller even when the third-row seats are in use, and even more space is provided by folding the second- and third-row seats. This allows passengers to carry the luggage they need for family trips or activities with their friends.Two types of electrified powertrains are available for Europe: 'e-SKYACTIV PHEV,' a plug-in hybrid system based on a 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder gasoline engine, and 'e-SKYACTIV D,' which combines a 3.3-liter inline 6-cylinder diesel engine with M Hybrid Boost.(3) Both powertrains are aimed to deliver the joy of driving at will with a superior environmental performance.The Mazda CX-80, the most spacious car in Mazda's European product lineup, provides a quality ride with a feel of safety for all passengers. The Mazda CX-80 offers 'the joy of driving through Jinba-ittai' experience in a variety of situations, such as highways, winding roads, and outdoor activities.Among the safety features, "Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) with Unresponsive Driver Support"(4) is adopted for the first time in Europe. When CTS is active, the system alerts the driver, confirming if the driver closes one's eyes or looks away from the road ahead. If the driver's condition remains unchanged, the system assists in decelerating and stopping the vehicle to mitigate damage in an accident caused by sudden illness or careless driving.Mazda will continue to pursue the 'Joy of Driving' under its core Human Centric value and aim to deliver the 'Joy of Living' by creating moving experiences in customers' daily lives.(1) The first model is the MAZDA CX-60 (introduced in Europe, Japan and other markets), the second model is the MAZDA CX-90 (introduced in North America and other markets), and the third model is the MAZDA CX-70 (introduced in North America and other markets).(2) Classification based on Mazda criteria.(3) Powertrain lineups vary by market.(4) CTS configurations vary according to marketing grade. Even when the system is activated, it is unable to completely prevent collisions and lane deviations. All responsibility lies with the driver even when the CTS Unresponsive Driver Support is activated. Do not rely completely on the system and always remember to drive safely.Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.