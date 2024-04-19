BOOSTHEAT REVOLUTIONIZES COGENERATION WITH ITS NEW HYBRID COMPRESSOR

Vénissieux, 19 April 2024

BOOSTHEAT (FR001400IAM7 / ALBOO), a French industrial and software player in the field of energy efficiency, announces promising results from the latest tests on its new hybrid compressor, marking a significant breakthrough in the field of cogeneration.

These test results in Stirling mode confirm the advanced potential of this new technology developed by the Company and will enable us to enter into new discussions with manufacturers in the anaerobic digestion sector who are waiting for efficient solutions for the production of electricity from biogas, a low-carbon solution.

I VALIDATION OF THE HYBRID COMPRESSOR FOR POWER GENERATION

During its test campaign in March, the BOOSTHEAT R&D team tested the efficiency of its new hybrid compressor in generating mechanical work, which can be transformed into electricity, thanks to a thermal source. The tests convincingly demonstrated the efficiency of this innovative technology, marking a crucial step in its validation and disruptive potential for the anaerobic digestion industry.

The tests proved the compressor's ability to generate electricity, offering promising prospects for future improvements on a dedicated product. The prototype succeeded in validating all the functionalities envisaged in a Stirling engine[1] operating mode, achieving the planned objectives. The Company believes that a dedicated product optimized for cogeneration in Stirling mode would offer the market a solution capable of matching the performance of today's best micro-cogenerators in terms of electrical efficiency, while offering considerable advantages over these systems thanks to its modularity.

I FINAL PHASE OF THE HYBRID COMPRESSOR TEST PROGRAM

On the strength of these excellent results, BOOSTHEAT is embarking on the final test phase of its ambitious research and development program, which will consist of using biogas as a heat source. The aim is to demonstrate the efficiency of the compressor developed by BOOSTHEAT as a hybrid heat pump, capable of generating cold and heat with high efficiency.

During these tests, the Company will also focus on the unique modularity of its compressor. This modulation capability offers unprecedented versatility, enabling not only heating and cooling via a heat pump effect, but also switching to electricity generation mode, making efficient use of biogas for versatile energy production.

I TOWARDS UNPRECEDENTED FLEXIBILITY IN BIOGAS MANAGEMENT

BOOSTHEAT aims to redefine industrial standards with its innovative technology, offering a more flexible use of biogas. At present, electricity generation from biogas relies mainly on cogeneration plants, which generate heat and electricity on a constant basis. The compressor developed by BOOSTHEAT not only provides heat and cooling via a heat pump mechanism, but also modulates electricity production. This unique feature promises to revolutionize the sector by offering more dynamic energy management, adapted to seasonal fluctuations in electricity and gas demand, thus overcoming the challenges posed to energy networks.

As a reminder, this technology has already aroused the interest of major players specialized in biogas and biomethane production, attracted in particular by its modulation capacity. To date, the Company has announced that it has received 2 letters of interest.

The completion of ongoing trials should pave the way for discussions with a view to establishing strategic partnerships for the development or co-development of a new product incorporating BOOSTHEAT technology.

Emilien Benhard, BOOSTHEAT's Director of Operations, comments: "This major new development once again confirms BOOSTHEAT's expertise in implementing disruptive innovations aimed at meeting the challenges of carbon neutrality by 2050. Although ambitious, our series of trials is progressing according to plan, nearing completion and the expected results. At the same time, meetings are being organized with industrial leaders in the biogas sector to discuss our findings, marking a decisive step towards future structuring partnerships for the development of a new product. This will be based on our innovative technology, addressing the crucial challenges of the biogas and biomethane sector."

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a player in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 families of patents, enabling significant optimization of energy consumption to move towards a reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAM7).

[1] Developed by Robert Stirling, the Stirling gas engine is an external combustion reciprocating heat engine that operates in a closed cycle with regeneration. The basic principle of a Stirling engine is to successively heat and then cool a gas enclosed in a closed cylinder fitted with a piston.

