Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
19.04.24
08:06 Uhr
1,596 Euro
-0,024
-1,48 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
19.04.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6340     GBP1.3960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6160     GBP1.3800 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6258     GBP1.3904

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,243,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   5,094   1.6280        XDUB     08:26:28      00028809514TRDU1 
   2,502   1.6160        XDUB     08:53:59      00028809841TRDU1 
     450   1.6320        XDUB     10:16:21      00028810342TRDU1 
   1,303   1.6320        XDUB     10:16:21      00028810343TRDU1 
   2,497   1.6320        XDUB     10:16:21      00028810344TRDU1 
     276   1.6320        XDUB     10:16:21      00028810345TRDU1 
   1,624   1.6320        XDUB     10:16:21      00028810346TRDU1 
   1,900   1.6320        XDUB     10:16:21      00028810347TRDU1 
     306   1.6320        XDUB     10:16:21      00028810348TRDU1 
   2,716   1.6240        XDUB     11:34:20      00028810598TRDU1 
     651   1.6240        XDUB     11:34:20      00028810600TRDU1 
      2  1.6240        XDUB     11:34:20      00028810601TRDU1 
   1,073   1.6340        XDUB     12:38:51      00028810888TRDU1 
   2,537   1.6340        XDUB     12:38:52      00028810889TRDU1 
   5,234   1.6320        XDUB     12:47:15      00028810916TRDU1 
   2,596   1.6260        XDUB     13:07:05      00028811278TRDU1 
   1,571   1.6160        XDUB     14:12:45      00028811584TRDU1 
     918   1.6160        XDUB     14:30:04      00028811637TRDU1 
     524   1.6160        XDUB     14:30:04      00028811638TRDU1 
   1,900   1.6160        XDUB     14:30:04      00028811639TRDU1 
   3,800   1.6160        XDUB     14:30:04      00028811641TRDU1 
   1,971   1.6160        XDUB     14:30:04      00028811642TRDU1 
   1,177   1.6200        XDUB     14:53:53      00028812020TRDU1 
   1,746   1.6200        XDUB     14:53:53      00028812021TRDU1 
     219   1.6280        XDUB     15:46:30      00028812558TRDU1 
   1,555   1.6280        XDUB     15:46:30      00028812559TRDU1 
     980   1.6280        XDUB     15:46:30      00028812560TRDU1 
     31   1.6280        XDUB     15:48:00      00028812575TRDU1 
   2,589   1.6280        XDUB     15:48:00      00028812576TRDU1 
   2,674   1.6300        XDUB     16:12:27      00028812778TRDU1 
   2,493   1.6300        XDUB     16:12:27      00028812779TRDU1 
     75   1.6240        XDUB     16:22:48      00028812877TRDU1 
   3,237   1.6240        XDUB     16:26:06      00028812924TRDU1 
   1,779   1.6240        XDUB     16:27:52      00028812944TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
      1  1.3860        XLON     08:30:42      00028809560TRDU1 
   2,607   1.3860        XLON     08:30:42      00028809559TRDU1 
     23   1.3880        XLON     09:30:44      00028810170TRDU1 
   1,614   1.3880        XLON     09:31:03      00028810171TRDU1 
   1,913   1.3920        XLON     10:01:55      00028810294TRDU1 
   2,245   1.3960        XLON     10:16:21      00028810341TRDU1 
   1,900   1.3960        XLON     10:16:21      00028810340TRDU1 
   1,900   1.3960        XLON     10:16:21      00028810339TRDU1 
     671   1.3880        XLON     11:34:20      00028810599TRDU1 
     244   1.3880        XLON     11:44:49      00028810686TRDU1 
     988   1.3880        XLON     11:54:55      00028810732TRDU1 
   5,592   1.3960        XLON     12:47:15      00028810915TRDU1 
   2,684   1.3820        XLON     14:11:07      00028811558TRDU1 
   2,697   1.3820        XLON     14:11:07      00028811557TRDU1 
     675   1.3800        XLON     14:30:04      00028811640TRDU1 
   2,100   1.3800        XLON     14:30:04      00028811643TRDU1 
   1,171   1.3880        XLON     15:33:34      00028812412TRDU1 
   1,685   1.3880        XLON     15:33:34      00028812411TRDU1 
     388   1.3940        XLON     16:12:36      00028812782TRDU1 
   2,561   1.3940        XLON     16:12:36      00028812781TRDU1 
     30   1.3940        XLON     16:19:21      00028812843TRDU1 
   2,922   1.3940        XLON     16:19:21      00028812842TRDU1 
   3,389   1.3940        XLON     16:26:01      00028812923TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  316593 
EQS News ID:  1884239 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884239&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
