Mercom Capital Group says that total corporate solar funding, global venture capital funding, public market financing, and PV mergers and acquisitions all fell year on year in the first quarter of 2024. The sector is still grappling with high interest rates, which Wood Mackenzie says is disproportionately affecting renewables projects. The global solar sector is "experiencing peak uncertainty and a challenging investment climate," said Mercom Capital Group CEO Raj Prabhu in the consultancy's new report on funding and merger and acquisitions (M&A) in the first quarter of 2024. Mercom said total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...