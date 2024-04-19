For my beloved family, I leave you my.....fridge freezer! New research from Beko reveals the strangest items that are passed on

Over three-quarters of consumers have inherited at least one common physical household object* with almost a fifth admitting they have inherited white goods, such as a washing machine or fridge**.

LONDON, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Beko, the home appliance brand, has revealed the most weird and wonderful items that consumers have inherited.

77% of UK consumers have inherited at least one common physical household object* whilst jewellery and watches top the list (52%) followed by furniture (31%), clothing (27%) and artwork or decorations (21%). With 17% of those who were surveyed saying they have inherited white goods, such as a washing machine or fridge**, 18% said white goods were an object they were most likely to pass on. The generation most likely to want to inherit white goods were millennials.

The research revealed some of the most weird and wonderful items inherited including an Uboat overcoat, a live giant tortoise, "a very small glass bottle of what turned out to be a unknown bodily fluid from a little known "celebrity" from the Seventies" and a twelve foot giraffe with big eyes and soft hair!

When it comes to the reasons behind what items people want to inherit, over a third (34%) said that having a household object that will last a long time is the likeliest factor in wanting to inherit it. A majority of those surveyed (51%) fear that fewer large household items will be inherited these days compared to previous generations, with the biggest reasons being that products today are not built to last or are less high quality.

The research comes as Beko launches its latest campaign "The Beko Inheritance" which hopes to redefine industry standards around the durability of household appliances. At its heart is a captivating film produced by VML Germany & UK in collaboration with acclaimed OB42 director Jack Howard.

Infusing the campaign with a perfect balance of creativity, humour and an underlying serious message, the short film transports viewers into a classic murder mystery scenario, featuring performances from Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Ross Hatt (The Gentlemen), and Marty Cruckshank (The Crown). As tensions rise during a family dispute over a presumed family heirloom, the unexpected reveal at the will reading leaves audiences both surprised and amused.

Adding an additional flair of humor, the campaign also features the official Beko Inheritance Addendum, a physical document allowing its holder to officially pass on their Beko appliance to their loved ones. Of the campaign, Akin Garzanli, Chief Marketing Officer at Beko said "in our journey to elevate the everyday, we recognize the value of our customers' time. We are pleased to showcase The Beko Inheritance campaign which we hope resonates and brings joy whilst drawing viewers into a world where we can generate meaningful conversation around the durability of our products."

Research was conducted by Focaldata with a nationally representative sample of 2,015 UK adults, between 12-15 April 2024.

About Beko:

Beko is one of the top three large home appliance brands in Europe* in the white goods sector. Beko is helping customers make better choices for healthier lifestyles and contribute to a healthier environment. The brand's essence is built on the motto of 'Beko state of mind,' which defines the absolute confidence that customers have in making the right choices. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing innovative, reliable, efficient and sustainable products.

