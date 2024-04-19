DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE anticipates reporting FY24 underlying EPS in line with board expectations. After a period in mid-FY24 of working down inventory, customers appear to be reverting to normal ordering patterns, with Q424 organic revenue growth of 2% y-o-y and 11% q-o-q and a strong pipeline of design wins at year-end. We have revised our forecasts to reflect lower revenue, partly due to a disposal, but maintain our profit forecasts, which results in operating margin expansion in FY24 and FY25.

