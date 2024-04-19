EcoFlow has launched a new air-to-water heat pump for residential applications. The new product, equipped with R290 refrigerant, is available in 9 kW and 20 kW versions. The US manufacturer has also developed a new smart immersion heater, which uses surplus solar energy to heat up water. It is compatible with all available rooftop PV systems. EcoFlow presented new solar-to-heat smart heating solutions, the PowerHeat Air-to-Water Heat Pump and the PowerGlow Smart Immersion Heater, at Solar Solutions Bremen 2024 this week. The company said its smart solar-to-heat solutions are designed to integrate ...

