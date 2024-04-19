DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.6179 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1556835 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN Sequence No.: 316743 EQS News ID: 1884623 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

