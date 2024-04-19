ReNew Energy Global and Japan's Jera have teamed up to develop a green ammonia project in the Indian state of Odisha. It will have an annual production capacity of around 100,000 tons by 2030, with Jera serving as the offtaker. From pv magazine India ReNew Energy Global said this week that it has signed an initial agreement with Japanese power generator Jera to jointly evaluate the development of a green ammonia production project in India. Under the terms of the, ReNew's ReNew E-Fuels subsidiary and Jera will jointly evaluate the development of a green ammonia production project in Paradip, ...

