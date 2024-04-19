Salboy Developments UK: Salboy Launches Obsidian - 10th Property Development in Manchester City Centre

MANCHESTER, England, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the successful launch of W Residences, Manchester, the first branded residences in The City, British property developer Salboy announces the launch of Obsidian. The scheme marks the tenth luxury residential scheme in the city centre developed by Salboy, in partnership with DOMIS, the company's dedicated construction partner.

This exclusive scheme is in Greengate, one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Manchester. It will comprise a 26-storey tower of 250 units: 31 intelligent studios, 93 one-bed, 111 two-bed and 15 three-bed apartments.

Obsidian puts efficient living and space-saving at its heart. The scheme's studio apartments will maximise floor space for occupants. Features include hideaway beds, collapsible tables, built-in office cabinetry and slide-away kitchen panels. This use of modern interior design innovations creates multi-purpose homes that can be converted at a moment's notice.

All residents will enjoy access to high-quality communal amenities including a private dining room, gym, cinema room, coworking spaces and package storage. At the base of the building there will be 1,000 sq. ft. of commercial space. Works have already commenced with completion expected Q4 2026.

The architecturally ambitious development, designed by Studio Power, is crafted to attract younger residents - both students and young professionals who have chosen Manchester to pursue their studies and careers. ONS data shows that Greater Manchester has more young people aged 20 to 29 years old living in the region than any other region in the UK.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director of Salboy, comments: "The residential property we develop with younger professional people in mind are often some of the most complex and creative - bringing together modern designs, compact inner-city locations and our future residents' discerning tastes. Obsidian will deliver beautifully and thoughtfully designed homes for people who want to live a stone's throw from everything that Manchester and Salford have to offer without compromising on quality and comfort. We are delighted to return to Greengate neighbourhood - an area that connects the twin cities of Salford and Manchester and whose regeneration we have been involved with for more than seven years and seen huge growth."

Salboy is one of the fastest growing developers in the United Kingdom. Delivering over 3,500 homes in the last 5 years in prime locations. With over £1 billion worth of property in development in Manchester, London, and Cornwall.

Obsidian sales launch globally from May 1st.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oeb-nHQdiE

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390081/Salboy_Manchester_Obsidian.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salboy-launches-obsidian---10th-property-development-in-manchester-city-centre-302120713.html