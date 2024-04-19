ViewSonic Introduces Next-Gen Monitors: Zoom and Windows Hello Certified Pop-Up Webcam and USB-C Docking

The VG57V Series Enhances Security and Productivity with Password-Free Login for Video Conferencing

BREA, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces its next generation of video conferencing monitors. The VG2757V-2K and VG2457V docking monitors are available in 27 and 24-inch sizes and were developed with exceptional productivity features with a Windows Hello certified camera for enhanced security and Zoom certification for reliable video conferencing.

The VG57V series boasts Windows Hello certified IR camera that offers convenient facial recognition for a secure, password-free, single-user sign-on. A Zoom certified 5MP pop-up webcam with adjustable LED lighting, microphones, and front-facing 5W speakers ensures clear audio and optimal visuals for effective communication. The monitors offer immense flexibility and functionality, whether working from home or in the office.

Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic, said, "Our VG57V series monitors, with Windows Hello and Zoom Certified technology, offer professionals and businesses superior video conferencing experience. These monitors' Zoom Certified webcam and audio setup enhance communication and collaboration among dispersed teams, while Windows Hello supports fast, password-free login, boosting productivity and security in the workplace."

With multiple connectivity options, both the ViewSonic VG2757V-2K and VG2457V monitors streamline workspaces by replacing extraneous docking stations. These monitors include USB-C connectivity with 90W power delivery, RJ45 Ethernet to connect to a wired network, USB-A hub to connect peripheral devices with a bonus USB-C with 15W PD for quick phone charging, and daisy-chain capability with DisplayPort out for dual monitor set-ups.

VG2757V-2K Webcam Docking Monitor

27-inch monitor with native QHD (2560x1440) resolution

Pop-up webcam at 5MP resolution that is Zoom and Windows Hello certified

Adjustable LED lighting; 5W speakers and microphones

Connectivity options include: RJ45; HDMI 2.0; DisplayPort in & out; USB Types A/C; USB-A hub connects to various peripherals; USB-C provides up to 90W power deliver to a laptop, and Audio-Out

VG2457V Webcam Docking Monitor

24-inch monitor with native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

Pop-up webcam at 5MP resolution that is Zoom and Windows Hello certified

Adjustable LED lighting; 5W speakers and microphones

Connectivity options include: RJ45; HDMI 1.4; DisplayPort in & out; USB Types A/C; USB-A hub connects to various peripherals; USB-C provides up to 90W power deliver to a laptop, and Audio-Out

*Availability of the VG2457V model may vary by region. For the most current information, please contact the local vendor, or visit the ViewSonic website.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com .

