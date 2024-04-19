Anzeige
Freitag, 19.04.2024
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2024 | 10:58
First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 23 April 2024. The new shares are issued due to
employees' warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061677135   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Q-Interline   
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 14,469,046 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             30,500 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  14,499,546 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:        DKK 5,00     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.08     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          238377      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           QINTER      
--------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
