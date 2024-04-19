A new US Department of Energy (DoE) roadmap outlines 35 ways to allow solar developers to expedite the interconnection of utility-scale renewables and storage projects. The roadmap, developed through a DoE stakeholder process known as i2X, proposes actions to implement these solutions. From pv magazine USA Transmission interconnection processes "need to evolve" to handle the larger number of interconnection requests seen in recent years, the US DoE says in a new "roadmap" report. The report presents 35 interconnection improvement solutions developed through a DoE stakeholder engagement process ...

