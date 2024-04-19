Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 675700 | ISIN: DE0006757008 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
AUDI AG Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
19.04.2024 | 11:12
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shelly Group: Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models

SOFIA, Bulgaria and MUNICH, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, brings a native version of its Shelly Smart Control App to select Audi models. To this end, the popular Shelly Smart Control app based on the Android Automotive OS will be available in the Audi Application Store. Customers can thus use the user-friendly range of functions for intelligent home automation intuitively via the familiar user interface of their vehicle's infotainment system. This includes, for example, automatically opening and closing the garage door, and switching on the lights in the garage, in other rooms or throughout the house when coming home or leaving the house.

The integration of the Shelly Smart Control app into the Audi Application Store is carried out in cooperation with CARIAD, Volkswagen Group's software company, and Harman Ignite. It gives customers access to a wide variety of popular third-party apps, which are seamlessly integrated into the infotainment system of the car. Regular online updates keep the apps in the infotainment system up to date.

Dimitar Dimitrov, CEO and founder of Shelly Group, commented: "We are thrilled to become part of Audi's highly attractive digital ecosystem. As is our ambition, users are at the heart of the new functions and application areas of our app. With the native integration of our Shelly Smart Control app, we are further expanding our customer focus and technology leadership. We are confident that Audi customers will enjoy the seamless integration of smart home in a customizable infotainment system."

Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of Shelly Group, added: "The integration of our Shelly Smart Control app emphasizes the relevance of the integration capability of technologies in the most diverse ecosystems as a success factor. This blending of different areas of life through smart technology will become even more important in the future. Our solutions are already being used in numerous products and services from well-known partners. We are therefore very proud that our technologically leading app and its innovations also meet Audi's demands for exclusivity and performance."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shelly-smart-control-app-available-in-select-audi-models-302121953.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.