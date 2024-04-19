Development of an 800 MW/ 9,600 MWh pumped hydro project in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone in New South Wales, Australia, is now moving forward, as renewables company Acen Australia has started geological works on site. From pv magazine Australia The Australian unit of Philippines-owned renewable energy company Acen Energy aims to develop a pumped hydro project that would provide 800 MW of capacity and up to 12 hours of energy storage near Mudgee, New South Wales. If built, the Phoenix Pumped Hydro station will be based at the Burrendong Dam - the largest dam in the region. Acen ...

