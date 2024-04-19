Co-founding investors in FREYR and decorated former U.S. government service officer bring decades of relevant experience in institutional energy sector investing, public and government affairs

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR" or the "Company"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has appointed Todd Kantor, Tore Ivar Slettemoen, and David Manners to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board") effective immediately. The appointments are intended to fill vacancies created by the departures of Mimi Berdal and Jason Forcier, and to strengthen FREYR's Board as the Company pursues its key growth and capital formation initiatives.

"I am delighted to welcome Todd, Tore Ivar, and David to FREYR's Board of Directors," commented Tom Einar Jensen, Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson of FREYR. "Todd and Tore Ivar have been with FREYR since the formative stages of our journey prior to becoming a publicly traded company, and they have provided unwavering capital support and thoughtful counsel throughout their time as cornerstone investors in FREYR. Their appointments underscore our commitment to long-term shareholder value creation as we advance our strategic and capital formation initiatives."

Mr. Jensen added, "The addition of David to our Board is also an exciting development for us. David has distinguished himself as a long serving leader in the public and private sectors, and his deep expertise in geopolitics, public and government affairs will be enormously valuable in today's global energy markets."

Todd Kantor is the Founder and Managing Member of Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC. He has nearly 25 years of experience in the global energy markets as a portfolio manager, analyst, trader, and investment banker. Mr. Kantor, who launched Encompass Capital in 2012, manages an alpha-driven long/short equity strategy focused on bottom-up fundamental analysis across the traditional energy and renewables sectors. Prior to founding Encompass Capital, he was a portfolio manager at Citadel LLC's PioneerPath Capital platform. Mr. Kantor has a B.B.A. degree from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

"As the Managing Member of one of FREYR's largest and longest tenured investors, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC, I am thrilled to be invited by FREYR's team to join the Board with Tore Ivar and David. I look forward to supporting the Company's mission to decarbonize the energy storage and transportation markets. FREYR already has a strong foundation with a cash balance of $276 million at year end 2023 and ownership of a strategic site in Georgia for the Giga America project. With the unrealized option value of the Giga Arctic project in Norway, the accelerating progress at the CQP, and the prospects of consummating key commercial and strategic transactions, I believe that FREYR is uniquely positioned to generate meaningful long-term shareholder value."

Tore Ivar Slettemoen is the Chairman of Teknovekst AS Vanir, an institutional investment fund focused on high-growth energy transition investments. He developed the concept and founded FREYR Battery, has worked extensively in project development across the traditional and renewable energy sectors, and has deep experience in scaling up and developing energy transition technology companies. Mr. Slettemoen currently sits on the Boards of Directors of Blastr Green Steel (private); Freija (private), a carbon-neutral eLNG fuels company; and Vanir Green Industries (private). Mr. Slettemoen holds an MSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Mr. Slettemoen commented, "As a founding investor and long-term shareholder in FREYR, I am confident that batteries will be a cornerstone of the energy transition, which underpins FREYR's opportunity to establish a leading competitive position as a U.S.-based battery technology industrialization partner of choice in an industry that is undergoing exponential growth. As a director, I look forward to contributing to FREYR's commitment to create long-term shareholder value."

David Manners is the Founder and Owner of the Decapolis Group LLC, an international consulting firm focused on global oil and gas and renewable energy projects. Prior to founding the Decapolis Group in 1999, he served for 20 years at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency ("CIA"), which included multiple tours abroad and serving on two occasions as the CIA's Chief of Station. Separately, Mr. Manners has for many years provided analyses of global affairs and risks to leading U.S. investment banks, hedge funds, and private equity firms. Mr. Manners graduated with Merit from the United States Naval Academy with a B.S. in European Studies, and he holds an M.A. in Government from Georgetown University.

"Batteries are a critical element of the accelerating energy transition on the global stage, and the development of localized supply chains and production capacity in the Western hemisphere are fundamental to energy security, the acceleration of technical knowhow, and other key geostrategic objectives," commented David Manners. "As an emerging battery producer, FREYR has a vital role to play in the development of the nascent Western hemisphere battery industry. I am excited about the opportunity to serve on FREYR's Board and to support such an important undertaking."

FREYR also announced today that Jason Forcier and Mimi Berdal each notified the Board of their intentions not to stand for re-election as Board directors on April 14, 2024, and April 15, 2024, respectively. Mr. Forcier and Mrs. Berdal have subsequently resigned as Board directors effective immediately.

"On behalf of FREYR's Board of Directors, I wish to thank Mimi and Jason for their valuable service to FREYR," added Tom Einar Jensen, Co-Founder and Executive Chairperson. "Both Mimi and Jason brought deep industry and governance expertise to our Board, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

