PR Newswire
19.04.2024 | 12:18
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 18-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

449.21p

INCLUDING current year revenue

453.06p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 18-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

342.53p

INCLUDING current year revenue

344.58p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 18-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

306.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue

306.16p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 18-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

193.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue

193.97p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 18-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.52p

INCLUDING current year revenue

113.50p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 18-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

156.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue

157.39p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


