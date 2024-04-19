Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 18-April-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
449.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue
453.06p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 18-April-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
342.53p
INCLUDING current year revenue
344.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 18-April-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
306.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue
306.16p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 18-April-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
193.28p
INCLUDING current year revenue
193.97p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 18-April-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
109.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue
113.50p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 18-April-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
156.13p
INCLUDING current year revenue
157.39p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596