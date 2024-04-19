Anzeige
19.04.2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

19 April 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 18 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

18 April 2024 55.88p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 55.71p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

19 April 2024


