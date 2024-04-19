Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

19 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 18 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.532 million Including current year income and expenses £48.649 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 254.23p Including current year income and expenses 254.84p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.08p Including current year income and expenses 255.64p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000