In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 90/kg this week, slightly down by $0. 15/kg or 0. 65% from the previous week on the back of buy-sell indications heard. According to an upstream source, polysilicon prices outside of China remain relatively stable amidst the volatility in the Chinese market, with occasional minor declines possible. The source attributes this stability primarily to the ...

