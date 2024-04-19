BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 19

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 18 April 2024 were:

635.98p Capital only

642.30p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 16,615 Ordinary shares on 18th April 2024, the Company has 92,455,249 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,754,615 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.