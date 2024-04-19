Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUUY | ISIN: CA30252U3038 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2024 | 13:14
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). The conference call will include prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session with Kent Jacobs, President & Interim CEO and Alana Forbes, CFO.

To access the conference call by phone within Canada and the U.S., the toll-free number is 1-800-319-4610. Outside Canada and the U.S., dial 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Management will accept questions by telephone and e-mail. Individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so by pressing *1. Questions can be emailed in advance or during the conference call to investors@flyht.com.

An archive of the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of FLYHT's website as soon as it is available from the conference call provider.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.FNK IR LLC
Alana ForbesMatt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations
403.291.7437646.809.2183
investors@flyht.commchesler@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.