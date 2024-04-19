Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldaktie: Eine Erfolgsgeschichte, die seinesgleichen sucht, startet gerade richtig durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR38 | ISIN: CA40066W1068 | Ticker-Symbol: E35
Tradegate
19.04.24
13:53 Uhr
0,170 Euro
+0,001
+0,47 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1660,17714:36
0,1660,17513:54
ACCESSWIRE
19.04.2024 | 13:14
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Completes Updated NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2024 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to confirm that all four of the Company's National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 technical reports have now been updated and filed on SEDAR+. The updated technical reports cover the Valenciana, San Ignacio, Topia and El Cubo mine assets (the "Technical Reports"); importantly, other than as a result of normal depletion from mining activity, none of the previously stated mineral resource estimates have changed. The Technical Reports can be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Gerente de Comunicaciones, T: 604 723 1433
E: jjj@GSilver.com
Gsilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store
Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.