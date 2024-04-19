Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Completes Updated NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to confirm that all four of the Company's National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 technical reports have now been updated and filed on SEDAR+. The updated technical reports cover the Valenciana, San Ignacio, Topia and El Cubo mine assets (the "Technical Reports"); importantly, other than as a result of normal depletion from mining activity, none of the previously stated mineral resource estimates have changed. The Technical Reports can be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

