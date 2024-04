Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2024) - CEO.CA Technologies Ltd. ("CEO.CA"), the leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks, announces the launch of 'Inside the Boardroom' on CEO.CA, your premier source of in-depth, intimate interviews with the CEOs shaping the future of their industries.

Founded in 2012, CEO.CA, a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs, Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF), is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for investors globally - with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Millions of people visit CEO.CA each year to connect with investors from around the world, share knowledge and view impactful stories about stocks, commodities, and emerging companies.

Meet the Executives Shaping the Junior Landscape

ITB delves beyond the headlines, giving you a front-row seat as top executives discuss their company's most recent news and developments. We bring viewers right into the boardroom, providing exclusive insights into the latest press releases directly from those at the helm.

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

Endeavour Silver Rapidly Advancing Construction of Terronera Mine

Dan Dickson | CEO

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLtmLIuwHXw

Callinex Announces Geophysical Survey Results at the Pine Bay Project

Max Porterfield | President, CEO & Director

Callinex Mines (TSXV: CNX) (OTCQX: CLLXF)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OflC2Qwdovg

Royal Road Minerals Advancing Copper-Gold Projects in Saudi Arabia & Morocco

Tim Coughlin | President & CEO

Royal Road Minerals (TSXV: RYR) (OTC: RRDMF)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBjDFUxNymQ

Canadian North Resources Advances Metallurgical Testing Programs

Trevor Boyd | Technical Advisor

Canadian North Resources Inc (TSXV: CNRI)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgjn57BWL-Y

Scottie Resources Announces Financing Package with Franco-Nevada

Bradley Rourke | President & CEO

Scottie Resources (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOOGAhzVhx8

Puma Exploration Expands Ongoing Drilling Program

Marcel Robillard | President & CEO

Puma Exploration (TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4EV3CGbKmc

Star Diamond Acquire 100% Ownership in Fort à la Corne Property

Ewan Mason | President, CEO & Chair

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3-QpLoGk2I

Tune in to 'Inside the Boardroom' each week and be part of the conversation that's shaping the business landscape. Visit CEO.CA or our YouTube page for hundreds more executive interviews from CEO.CA here.

Interested in showcasing your company on 'Inside the Boardroom'? Get in touch with our team at sales@ceo.ca for further details and opportunities.

