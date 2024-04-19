Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Reports 2024 First-Quarter Earnings

Q1 Results Highlighted by Sustained Deposit and Loan Growth and Strong Credit Quality

2024 First-Quarter Highlights:

Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.26, higher by $0.11 from the prior quarter, and lower by $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. Excluding the after tax impact of Notable Items, primarily related to the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund special assessment, adjusted earnings per common share were $0.28.

Net interest income decreased $29 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and decreased $122 million, or 9%, from the year-ago quarter.

Noninterest income increased $62 million, or 15%, from the prior quarter, to $467 million. Noninterest income in the fourth quarter was reduced by $74 million due to the mark-to-market on pay-fixed swaptions. Excluding the impact of mark-to-market on pay-fixed swaptions, noninterest income decreased $12 million compared to the prior quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents and available contingent borrowing capacity totaled $94 billion at March 31, 2024, and represented 205% of uninsured deposits.

Average total deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter and $4.6 billion, or 3%, from the year-ago quarter. Ending total deposits increased $2.0 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter and $7.9 billion, or 5%, from the year-ago quarter. Ending core deposits increased $1.8 billion, or 1%, from the prior quarter reflecting continued momentum in consumer deposit gathering and ongoing focus on acquiring and deepening primary bank relationships. Core deposits increased $6.9 billion, or 5%, from the year-ago quarter.

Average total loans and leases increased $701 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter to $121.9 billion, and increased $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the year-ago quarter. Average commercial loans and leases increased $691 million and average consumer loans increased $10 million from the prior quarter.

Net charge-offs of 0.30% of average total loans and leases for the quarter.

Nonperforming asset ratio of 0.60%.

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) of $2.4 billion, or 1.97% of total loans and leases, at quarter end.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) risk-based capital ratio was stable at 10.2%, at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Adjusted Common Equity Tier 1, including the effect of AOCI, was 8.5%.

Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio of 6.0%, representing a modest decrease from the prior quarter and up 20 basis points from a year ago.

Huntington received 7 awards from Coalition Greenwich for 2023 in Excellence and Best Brand for both middle market and business banking.

Huntington was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's 500 Most Responsible Companies for the fifth consecutive year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported net income for the 2024 first quarter of $419 million, or $0.26 per common share, an increase of $176 million, or $0.11, from the prior quarter, and a decrease of $183 million, or $0.13, from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per common share were $0.28, excluding $0.02 per common share of after-tax Notable Items.

Return on average assets was 0.89%, return on average common equity was 9.2%, and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) was 14.2%.

CEO Commentary:

"Our first quarter results were highlighted by sustained organic growth, with deposit and loan balances continuing to expand as we enter the new year," said Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and CEO. "Our outlook for the year remains unchanged as we look to accelerate organic growth.

" Huntington entered 2024 from a position of strength with robust liquidity and capital, enabling us to remain focused on executing key growth initiatives. We are investing in new revenue producing opportunities, adding talented bankers across the footprint, and bolstering capabilities in the commercial and regional bank. These investments are already delivering results, evidenced by robust pipelines in our expanded Carolinas and Texas regions, as well as in new commercial specialty banking areas.

"Credit quality continued to perform very well, with stable net-charge offs compared to the prior quarter as we maintain our disciplined approach to managing credit quality, consistent with our aggregate moderate-to-low risk appetite. The economic outlook continues to show strength and resiliency, and we believe the environment is constructive for our customers to perform well.

"We foresee accelerating loan growth over the course of the year as new teams and expanded markets continue to see substantive opportunities in addition to our existing markets. We expect this growth momentum will carry through the year and into 2025, further supporting our revenue and profitability outlook."

